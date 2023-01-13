First Alert Weather Day: Much colder, a few snow showers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

Much colder, more winter-like conditions returned to the Tri-State overnight.

Light snow showers are expected during the morning commute Friday.

Accumulation totals will be light and with temperatures remaining just above freezing, this will mainly bring us wet roads.

Bridge decks and other elevated surfaces could see an icy patch or two.

Temperatures are in the 30s now with wind chill temperatures in the 20s. We will only warm up a few degrees by this afternoon.

Much colder for your Friday, with a few snow showers. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/EvEuBr1OBo — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) January 13, 2023

Forecasted temps across the Tri-State for 10 a.m. Friday. (WXIX)

Check out the day ahead with FOX19 FIRST ALERT Meteorologist Frank Marzullo. Watch video below for your hour by hour forecast. pic.twitter.com/aZ81DX3LgU — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) January 13, 2023

Colder air will stick around to start the weekend.

Low temperatures across the region Saturday morning will be in the mid-to-low 20s and highs will struggle to reach the upper 30s.

Temperatures Sunday morning will make it into the 40s but expect temperatures to drop back into the 30s for the Bengals home game Sunday night as they face the Ravens again.

