Flurries and light snow showers ahead of a dry and seasonable weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cold with wind chills in the 20s Friday, and temperatures will only reach the mid 30s during the afternoon. We will watch for snow showers to develop through the day, however any issues will be very light.

The accumulation totals will be light and with temperatures close to freezing mainly a wet situation. Bridge decks and other elevated surfaces could see an icy patch or two. Temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chill temperatures in the 20s Friday.

The weekend will be cool to chilly and dry with temperatures not far from seasonal normals. Bundle up for the Bengals game temperatures will drop into the 30s during the second half.

