Flurries and light snow showers ahead of a dry and seasonable weekend

Mornings will be colder on both Saturday and SunDEY in the tri-state
Saturday is chilly and sunny, but clouds move in as we stay dry for Bengals tailgating ahead of the wildcard playoff game as Paycor Stadium.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:41 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cold with wind chills in the 20s Friday, and temperatures will only reach the mid 30s during the afternoon. We will watch for snow showers to develop through the day, however any issues will be very light.

The accumulation totals will be light and with temperatures close to freezing mainly a wet situation. Bridge decks and other elevated surfaces could see an icy patch or two. Temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chill temperatures in the 20s Friday.

The weekend will be cool to chilly and dry with temperatures not far from seasonal normals. Bundle up for the Bengals game temperatures will drop into the 30s during the second half.

