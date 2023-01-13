Mason Middle School student faces punishment, incites panic with Snapchat post

MASON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Mason Middle School student is facing disciplinary action after posting an image on social media that caused panic amongst students and parents, Mason City Schools reported Friday.

According to district officials, a student posted an image to Snapchat with an airsoft gun that said “It’s almost Friday” on it.

After seeing the picture, two students reported it to their parents and the school, officials said.

On Friday morning, the Mason Middle School Campus Safety Team was able to determine the student that was in the photo and began questioning them.

They later found out that the photo was months old and that the student was not the one who posted it or gave consent for the image to be posted.

The school district says the student who posted the image is now facing disciplinary action.

This is now the second time this year a student has induced panic at a Tri-State school.

On Wednesday, an 11-year-old boy in Michigan posted a threat against West Clermont Middle School on Snapchat.

Extra deputies were sent to the school on Thursday to ensure students’ safety even after they found out that the student lived hours away.

Mason City Schools encourages the community that if they see something, say something. Parents and students can make a report by using the MCS Safe Schools Tip Line.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.