Mixon fined $13K for coin flip celebration
Chad Johnson vows to reimburse Mixon for the fine.
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon is being fined $13,261 for his coin flip celebration during the Week 18 win against Baltimore, according to his tweet.
A report from ProFootballTalk says Mixon will appeal.
The touchdown celebration was an apparent slight at the NFL’s decision to flip a coin to determine home-field advantage for the wild-card round in the event the Ravens beat the Bengals last Sunday.
Mixon took out a coin and flipped it in the end zone after scoring on a one-yard run at the end of the first quarter.
Mixon really had a coin in his glove 😂#BudLightCelly | @budlight pic.twitter.com/eg8evfvtsT— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 8, 2023
League rules prohibit players from using any kind of prop in touchdown celebrations.
Mixon took to Twitter to express his two cents regarding the fine.
It appears Chad Johnson will follow through on his promise to pay Mixon’s fine.
I’m in town now, just DM the numbers & I’ll write the check https://t.co/maSUcrFDBT— Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 13, 2023
