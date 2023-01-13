Contests
Mixon fined $13K for coin flip celebration

Chad Johnson vows to reimburse Mixon for the fine.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrates a touchdown by flipping a coin.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrates a touchdown by flipping a coin.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon is being fined $13,261 for his coin flip celebration during the Week 18 win against Baltimore, according to his tweet.

A report from ProFootballTalk says Mixon will appeal.

The touchdown celebration was an apparent slight at the NFL’s decision to flip a coin to determine home-field advantage for the wild-card round in the event the Ravens beat the Bengals last Sunday.

Mixon took out a coin and flipped it in the end zone after scoring on a one-yard run at the end of the first quarter.

League rules prohibit players from using any kind of prop in touchdown celebrations.

Mixon took to Twitter to express his two cents regarding the fine.

It appears Chad Johnson will follow through on his promise to pay Mixon’s fine.

