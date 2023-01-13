Mixon fined $13K for coin flip celebration

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon is being fined $13,261 for his coin flip celebration during the Week 18 win against Baltimore, according to his tweet.

A report from ProFootballTalk says Mixon will appeal.

The touchdown celebration was an apparent slight at the NFL’s decision to flip a coin to determine home-field advantage for the wild-card round in the event the Ravens beat the Bengals last Sunday.

Mixon took out a coin and flipped it in the end zone after scoring on a one-yard run at the end of the first quarter.

League rules prohibit players from using any kind of prop in touchdown celebrations.

Using any object as a prop, or possessing any foreign or extraneous object(s) that are not part of the uniform on the field or the sideline during the game, other than the football after a scoring play or change of possession.

Mixon took to Twitter to express his two cents regarding the fine.

@NFL since y’all all about the coin flipping let’s do this. Let’s have a coin toss to pay this crazy fine for expressing myself. If it’s heads I’ll pay. If it’s tails Roger G pay the money to the Boys and Girls Clubs of Cincinnati.

It appears Chad Johnson will follow through on his promise to pay Mixon’s fine.

I’m in town now, just DM the numbers & I’ll write the check https://t.co/maSUcrFDBT — Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) January 13, 2023

