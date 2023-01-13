Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Mixon fined for coin flip celebration, per report

Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrates a touchdown by flipping a coin.
Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrates a touchdown by flipping a coin.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon is being fined for his coin flip celebration during the Week 18 win against Baltimore, according to ProFootballTalk.

While the fine amount has not been disclosed, the report says Mixon will appeal.

The touchdown celebration was an apparent slight at the NFL’s decision to flip a coin to determine home-field advantage for the wild-card round in the event the Ravens beat the Bengals last Sunday.

Mixon took out a coin and flipped it in the end zone after scoring on a one-yard run at the end of the first quarter.

League rules prohibit players from using any kind of prop in touchdown celebrations.

Chad Johnson said on Twitter Sunday evening he’d pay the fine should the NFL penalize Mixon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) finds running room in the second quarter during...
Bengals-Ravens betting spread widens on Lamar Jackson news
Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) warm up...
Bengals hint at getting Ravens back for perceived dirty play
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) finds running room in the second quarter during...
Bengals-Ravens betting spread widens on Lamar Jackson news
Young Bengals fan with rare condition wins tickets to playoff game
Young Bengals fan with rare condition wins tickets to playoff game
Cincinnati Bengals T.J. Houshmandzadeh in action against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL...
T.J. Houshmandzadeh places first bet at Ohio’s only FanDuel location
Bengal Bomb Squad celebrates the Bengals and raises money for charity
More than football: Bengals tailgate crew raising money charities