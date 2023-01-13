Mixon fined for coin flip celebration, per report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals’ running back Joe Mixon is being fined for his coin flip celebration during the Week 18 win against Baltimore, according to ProFootballTalk.

While the fine amount has not been disclosed, the report says Mixon will appeal.

The touchdown celebration was an apparent slight at the NFL’s decision to flip a coin to determine home-field advantage for the wild-card round in the event the Ravens beat the Bengals last Sunday.

Mixon took out a coin and flipped it in the end zone after scoring on a one-yard run at the end of the first quarter.

League rules prohibit players from using any kind of prop in touchdown celebrations.

Using any object as a prop, or possessing any foreign or extraneous object(s) that are not part of the uniform on the field or the sideline during the game, other than the football after a scoring play or change of possession.

Chad Johnson said on Twitter Sunday evening he’d pay the fine should the NFL penalize Mixon.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.