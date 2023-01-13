Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act ends Sunday

Time is running out to enroll in ACA coverage for 2023.
Time is running out to enroll in ACA coverage for 2023.(Source: Healthcare.gov)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Most open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act ends Sunday.

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said a record 16 million people have signed up since Nov. 1. More than 3 million of them are new to the exchange this year.

The government said the Affordable Care Act is gaining popularity after federal enhancements reduced the price.

Most people can find plans that cost less than $10 a month.

Some states, like California, Massachusetts, and New York, run their own exchanges that are open until Jan. 31.

Even after open enrollment ends, Americans who lose health care or have very low income can still sign up throughout the year.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) finds running room in the second quarter during...
Bengals-Ravens betting spread widens on Lamar Jackson news
Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) warm up...
Bengals hint at getting Ravens back for perceived dirty play
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

Inside the National Archives: A look at the rules for preserving White House documents.
Biden’s Delaware home is now a player in document drama
A 63-year-old man struck by a car in Cincinnati’s West End nearly five months ago succumbed to...
63-year-old man dies months after being hit by car in West End
Drone video shows tornado damage in Selma, Alabama, after a tornado strike on Thursday.
Tornado hits Selma, Alabama; 7 deaths reported across South
A semi tractor-trailer hauling bottles of Guinness beer rolled over off southbound Interstate...
Southbound I-71 reopens after beer truck overturns