Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Rhinegeist introduces limited edition ‘Jungle Cat’ cans

Distribution is currently limited to Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky.
Rhinegeist's 'Jungle Cat Limited Edition' beer can
Rhinegeist's 'Jungle Cat Limited Edition' beer can(Rhinegeist Brewery)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 8:05 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s largest craft brewery is primed for a Bengals’ playoff run.

Rhinegeist, located in Over-the-Rhine, has brought back its “Jungle Cat Limited Edition” cans of the brewery’s Cheetah lager.

Distribution is currently limited to Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, a Rhinegeist spokesperson confirmed.

You can order ahead and pick up a six pack or a 12-pack case at the brewery’s Elm Street location in OTR.

Rhinegeist is also hosting a “First Round Showdown” pregame and watch party starting at noon on Sunday. And you can now get Bengals-themed Rhinegeist merch as well.

The brewery will celebrate its 10th anniversary in June 2023.

Rhinegeist was America’s 28th largest maker of craft beer in 2021 and the second largest in Ohio behind Great Lakes Brewing Company, according to Craft Brewing Business.

Rhinegeist brewed 103,5000 barrels in 2021, according the Cincinnati Business Courier. Great Lakes reportedly brewed 136,551 barrels the same year.

Also that year, Cincinnati’s next-largest brewery, MadTree Brewing Company, brewed 25,000 barrels, per the same Courier report.

Rhinegeist introduced a new hard-beverage line last March.

The same month, it expanded distribution to Michigan. Distribution to Texas followed in August.

Rhinegeist currently distributes to 10 states: Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts and Texas.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says
Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY
Darnell Pate
Charges filed against officer who worked bar security while employed as Tri-State police chief
Damar Hamlin's family dined at Libby's Southern Comfort in Covington Saturday night.
Damar Hamlin’s family dines at NKY family-owned restaurant
Baltimore Ravens
Ravens player hospitalized in Cincinnati prior to Week 18 game

Latest News

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) finds running room in the second quarter during...
Bengals-Ravens line jumps on Lamar Jackson news
10-year-old boy with rare condition shares Super Bowl experience
Young Bengals fan with rare condition wins tickets to playoff game
Cincinnati Bengals T.J. Houshmandzadeh in action against the Cleveland Browns during an NFL...
T.J. Houshmandzadeh places first bet at Ohio’s only FanDuel location
Cincinnati Police Officer Christopher Schroder
Cincinnati officer accused of mishandling sex assault cases reaches plea deal: court docs