Rhinegeist introduces limited edition ‘Jungle Cat’ cans

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s largest craft brewery is primed for a Bengals’ playoff run.

Rhinegeist, located in Over-the-Rhine, has brought back its “Jungle Cat Limited Edition” cans of the brewery’s Cheetah lager.

Distribution is currently limited to Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, a Rhinegeist spokesperson confirmed.

You can order ahead and pick up a six pack or a 12-pack case at the brewery’s Elm Street location in OTR.

Rhinegeist is also hosting a “First Round Showdown” pregame and watch party starting at noon on Sunday. And you can now get Bengals-themed Rhinegeist merch as well.

The brewery will celebrate its 10th anniversary in June 2023.

Rhinegeist was America’s 28th largest maker of craft beer in 2021 and the second largest in Ohio behind Great Lakes Brewing Company, according to Craft Brewing Business.

Rhinegeist brewed 103,5000 barrels in 2021, according the Cincinnati Business Courier. Great Lakes reportedly brewed 136,551 barrels the same year.

Also that year, Cincinnati’s next-largest brewery, MadTree Brewing Company, brewed 25,000 barrels, per the same Courier report.

Rhinegeist introduced a new hard-beverage line last March.

The same month, it expanded distribution to Michigan. Distribution to Texas followed in August.

Rhinegeist currently distributes to 10 states: Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Michigan, Massachusetts and Texas.

