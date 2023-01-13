Contests
SB I-71 closed in Clinton County due to semi crash

Southbound Interstate 71 is shut down in Clinton County, beyond the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina and Jamestown due to a rollover crash involving a semi.
Southbound Interstate 71 is shut down in Clinton County, beyond the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina and Jamestown due to a rollover crash involving a semi.(CNN Newsource/file)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:08 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Southbound Interstate 71 is shut down in Clinton County, beyond the Ohio 72 exit for Sabina and Jamestown due to a rollover crash involving a semi.

The highway has been shut down all night and is not expected to reopen until at least 7 a.m., according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The Ohio Department of Transportation set up a detour for drivers, OSP says:

Exit SB I-71 onto Ohio 72 and stay on it. Follow posted detour signs that will loop you around to return to the highway, according to OSP.

The crash involves only the semi and it was reported to OSP at 10:21 p.m. Thursday.

The massive vehicle ran off the highway, went over the guardrail, crashed down, overturned, and is now in “a couple of pieces,” according to a dispatcher with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The driver was not hurt, she said, but the highway has been shut down all night while his trailer was unloaded and now a wrecker is trying to haul it all up and out.

There also was a language barrier between the driver and troopers, further complicating the response, she said.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

