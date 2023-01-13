‘Significant deficiencies’ in 47 cases related to Cincinnati officer who admits mishandling sex assault investigations

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Special investigators found “significant deficiencies” in 47 out of 865 sexual assault cases a veteran Cincinnati police officer now admits to mishandling.

“These issues included: reports of underage pregnancies with little-to-no investigations, delays in rape kit submissions, inadequate investigations relating to vulnerable victims (those with mental health issues or young children), cases with no investigation, failures to submit DNA swabs, and incorrect entries relating to DNA findings,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Mike Piepmeier wrote in the news release.

The problems were so severe that the matter was referred to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office to review for possible criminal liability, Piepmeier said.

Investigators say they identified cases that could benefit from additional investigation which were referred back to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The prosecutor’s office made this announcement after FOX19 reported Thursday that Christopher Schroder, 52, was going to plead out next week. according to court records.

Schroder signed a waiver of indictment Wednesday and agreed in a “Bill of Information” to be convicted of five misdemeanor counts of dereliction of duty, according to new court filings.

The filings say he “negligently failed to perform a lawful duty in a criminal case or proceeding, thereby violating Dereliction of Duty” five times from, through, on or about:

Jan. 1, 2007-Dec 31, 2009

Jan. 1, 2011-Dec. 31, 2015

Jan. 1, 2016-Dec. 31, 2016

Jan. 1, 2017-Dec. 31, 2018

Jan. 1, 2019-Aug. 1, 2021

Piepmeier says the five counts of dereliction of duty allow for the maximum sentence for Schroeder’s conduct.

Schroder will also resign immediately from the Cincinnati Police Department and forfeit his Ohio Police Officer Training Academy certification, Piepmeier said

He is scheduled to officially waive the right to be indicted and plead out in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, Jan. 18.

Lt. Jonathan Cunningham says Schroder’s plea is expected to be finalized on Wednesday so his resignation will be effective following that court appearance.

Cunningham says until that day, Schroder’s status remains the same with his police powers suspended and he is on desk assignment.

Reached for comment, Schroder’s attorney Mike Allen defended the officer.

“He is a good cop who made some mistakes,” Allen said.

Allen said he would have more information to release next week.

Schroder was assigned to the Personal Crimes Unit investigating sex crimes in CPD’s Criminal Investigation Section from July 2007 until July 2021.

He was put on desk duty in the summer of 2021 after problems with his cases were discovered during an interdepartmental audit after a change in leadership in the criminal investigation section, police officials said in the fall of 2021.

Piepmeier says the special investigators made recommendations to CPD regarding necessary changes to “ensure something like this does not happen again.”

The changes immediately implemented at Personal Crimes are:

In the past, one personal crimes investigator was assigned to each case. Moving forward there will be a team of investigators assigned to each case, made up of one lead investigator and two additional investigators for an added layer of oversight

Checklists will be used to ensure every step of investigations are being followed, allowing supervisors to easily track case progress at any point in the investigation

Quarterly audits will occur on all active Personal Crimes’ cases

Monthly updates to the Chief (or designee) regarding all Personal Crimes’ cases;

Dual-supervisor review of cases will be required

Implementation of a Personal Crimes training program

Implementation of a rape kit tracking process

Cincinnati Police Chief Teresa Theetge said in a statement, “What this audit revealed was disheartening, troubling and quite frankly frustrating for our entire department. An officer who took an honorable oath neglected to do his job, and in turn he failed dozens of victims who were relying on him to bring perpetrators to justice.

“My predecessor, now retired Chief Eliot Isaac, viewed Schroder’s actions as so egregious that the department sought criminal prosecution against him. In agreement with retired Chief Isaac, I have been fully supportive of this on-going investigation.

“Schroeder’s blatant neglect to do his job sparked a transformation of processes and procedures at CIS to ensure the public that CPD is fully committed to working towards rectifying the appalling actions of one. By CIS swiftly implementing new protocols and procedures after this upsetting revelation, the public can be confident that this cannot and will not happen again.

“Public trust and department transparency are two pillars that support a strong police-community relationship. I understand that hearing news like this hinders the public’s ability to fully trust that our officers are committed to their duties and to the 52 communities we serve. As your Police Chief, I want you to understand this is one officer in a department of close to 1,000 great officers.

“Under my leadership, CPD is devoted to making sure all our trainings and procedures not only benefit every citizen of our city but empower our officers to be able to provide you with top-tier police services that our officers took an honorable oath to full,” Chief Theetge said.

