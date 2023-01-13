Stuck Truck: Driver blocks hill at state memorial

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a semi-tractor-trailer got stuck in one of the sharp, zig-zag turns going up the hill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The road reopened by 10:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

There are large signs posted leading up to the area warning drivers of commercial vehicles that there is a weight limit, according to OSP.

The driver, whose name was not released, was cited with failure to obey a traffic control signal, they said.

