Stuck Truck: Driver blocks hill at state memorial

Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a...
Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a semi-tractor-trailer got stuck in one of the sharp, zig-zag turns going up the hill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.(Provided by OSP)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio 350 is open again outside Fort Ancient State Memorial in Warren County after a semi-tractor-trailer got stuck in one of the sharp, zig-zag turns going up the hill, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 8:30 a.m. Friday. The road reopened by 10:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

There are large signs posted leading up to the area warning drivers of commercial vehicles that there is a weight limit, according to OSP.

The driver, whose name was not released, was cited with failure to obey a traffic control signal, they said.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this breaking story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

