Student readmitted to NKY school district where he allegedly made a ‘kill list’ of classmates

HABRON, Ky. (WXIX) - A student in the Boone County School District who allegedly made written threats has now returned to the classroom, and many parents aren’t happy about it.

They voiced shock and outrage at a meeting of the BCS Board of Education Thursday night.

The student was enrolled at Conner Middle School when the allegations surfaced in 2021. The SRO was informed of a notebook containing specific acts of violence, according to the sheriff’s office.

The notebook identified individuals and described how the student to whom the notebook belonged “would locate them or have them respond to an area where he would encounter them,” the sheriff’s office said.

The SRO interviewed the student. During the interview, Theetge says, the student admitted to writing the contents of the notebook but insisted he was not planning on carrying out the acts.

The student claimed he was “merely writing the thoughts down that were in his head,” Theetge said.

The SRO consulted with a court designated worker, who handles the formal filing of criminal charges against juveniles. The sheriff’s office did not say whether charges were filed.

Jim Kruspe, a Conner High School parent, says the student was expelled and charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.

He to Conner High School this January.

Parents are upset they weren’t notified of the student’s return. They expressed concern for the student and his education. At the same time, some said they’re scared for the school’s students.

“It’s like they’re protecting him more than they’re protecting the students and the victims and their parents,” Deanne Corbin, parent of a Conner High School student, said. “I can’t even imagine what those parents must feel. Sending their kid to school every day is scary enough, but to know there is someone in that school that has wanted to kill your child... unfathomable.”

Corbin says she only learned of the student’s return to the district last week.

“My child sat in class for three days with a child that had plotted a mass shooting in a school,” she said.

Corbin removed her daughter from the class.

“There’s other options for this child to get the education that he deserves,” she said.

Other parents wondered why there wasn’t a discussion with parents and students before the student was readmitted.

“The principal’s own son was on this child’s list of death threats,” said Jenny Murray, another Conner High School parent. “As dedicated and hard working as he is—how is he not distracted by stress and anxiety, knowing that his son could be in danger?”

Parents spoke at the podium saying the school is ignoring red flags.

“It kind of makes you wonder the common sense would be,” Kruspe said. “Why are you placing a kid back into an environment where he felt the need to express his thoughts about killing kids.”

Added Corbin: “It’s not fair to the students who were on that list. They have to attend the same school as this person.”

