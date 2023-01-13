Contests
Three former UC Bearcat football players named NFL All-Pros

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner
Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner(Ted Gangi / CollegePressBox)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three former University of Cincinnati Football players collected 2022 First Team NFL All-Pro honors from the Associated Press on Friday.

Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, cornerback for the New York Jets, Jason Kelce, center for the Philadelphia Eagles, and Travis Kelce, tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs, all received the “respectable” title.

According to AP’s report, the University of Alabama only had one more former player selected than UC.

Gardner led the NFL with 20 passes defended with 75 tackles and two interceptions.

While playing at UC, he was a two-time First Team All-American from 2019-2021 and is notorious for never giving up a touchdown in over 1,000 snaps.

As for Jason Kelce, this is now his fifth First Team All-Pro honor in the last six seasons.

In his college career, he was a walk-on linebacker for the Bearcats and played in 2007 to 2010, earning All-BIG East honors twice.

Travis Kecle, Jason’s younger brother, had his seventh straight 1,000-yard receiving season for the Chiefs and earned his fourth First Team honor.

Travis played at UC from 2009 to 2012, scoring eight touchdowns in his final season before going pro.

