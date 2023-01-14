3 people hospitalized following crash in Roselawn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash occurred in Roselawn early Saturday morning, according to District Fire Chief Jay Bosse.

Bosse says crews were called to the 1600 block of Summit Road around 2:10 a.m. for three people trapped in their vehicles.

All three were rescued and taken to area hospitals, Bosse said.

Bosse says two people have life-threatening injuries, and one has non-life-threatening injuries.

Five vehicles were hit, but not all five had people inside during the time of the accident, police said.

Officers are investigating the cause of the crash.

