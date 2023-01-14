Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather, sheriff’s office says

A 5-year-old is the first confirmed death during severe weather impacting north Georgia this week. (Source: WANF)
By Alexandra Parker and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WANF/Gray News) - Georgia authorities say a 5-year-old boy has died after severe weather impacted the northern part of the state this week.

According to the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, the child was in a car with their mother near Highway 36 when a tree fell on the vehicle.

Authorities said the mother was also injured in the incident and taken to the hospital.

Resident Michael Livery and his brother told WANF that they tried to help the family in the crushed car.

According to the sheriff, the woman and her child were less than a mile away from their home.

Several residents shared they were heartbroken that they couldn’t do more to help save the child.

Authorities did not immediately identify the family involved.

Copyright 2023 WANF Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young Calvin Theetge with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and assembled Bengals players.
Coach Taylor, Bengals players go above and beyond for young boy outside practice
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) finds running room in the second quarter during...
Bengals-Ravens betting spread widens on Lamar Jackson news
Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY
Bengals running back Joe Mixon celebrates a touchdown by flipping a coin.
Mixon fined $13K for coin flip celebration
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell

Latest News

Fans hold a sign in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin during the second half of an...
Hamlin visits Bills for 1st time since cleared to go home
The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting...
Report: Livings expenses cost Americans an extra $371 per month
Springdale police are honoring Kaia Grant at the Police Unity Bike Tour in New Jersey.
Springdale police to honor Kaia Grant during 4-day bike ride
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation...
Top Brazilian court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot