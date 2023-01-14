Contests
Driver dies in West Price Hill crash, police say

Police were at the scene of a fatal accident in West Price Hill Friday evening.
Police were at the scene of a fatal accident in West Price Hill Friday evening.(WBNG)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 7:48 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A driver of a 2019 blue Chevrolet Spark died Friday after a two-vehicle crash occurred in West Price Hill Friday evening, according to Cincinnati police.

Officers say they were called around 5:50 p.m. to the 900 block of Covedale Avenue for a two-vehicle crash.

Mary Hale, 64, was driving a 2019 blue Chevrolet Spark south on Covedale Avenue when she crossed the center line and hit a 2021 black Toyota Avalon driven by 54-year-old David Sievers.

Police say Hale was taken to Mercy Health-West, where she was later pronounced dead.

Sievers was taken to the same hospital, but with non-life-threatening injuries, officers said.

Officers say Hale and Sievers were wearing seatbelts.

Excessive speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the crash.

Witnesses are asked to contact the Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

