Seasonal and Dry Weekend!

(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:46 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weekend will have chilly mornings in the 20s with seasonable afternoons and remain dry. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-to-upper 30s with sunshine. Sunday will be excellent for tailgating with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon highs in the low 40s. Game time is just after 8 p.m., and the thermometer will be near 40°.

Clouds will increase late Sunday night into Monday, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Much of the holiday will be dry with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s. In the evening hours just before sunset, a few rain showers will begin to develop and become more widespread overnight into early Tuesday morning.

Showers end around dawn on Tuesday with cloudy skies sticking around for the rest of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday are dry with highs in the low 50s. Thursday will have more rain and even thunder possible in the tri-state with breezy and very warm conditions yet again.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

