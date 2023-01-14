Contests
Springdale police to honor Kaia Grant during 4-day bike ride

Springdale police are honoring Kaia Grant at the Police Unity Bike Tour in New Jersey.
By Ken Brown
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:45 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Springdale police are honoring fallen Officer Kaia Grant by participating in a four-day bike ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C., on the Police Unity Tour.

The Police Unity Tour is a national bike ride to help raise awareness for officers killed in the line of duty. Officers, those retired from law enforcement, and families of fallen officers can participate in the ride. Those employed or affiliated with law enforcement can participate as support members.

Springdale officers chose to honor Officer Grant, especially this year, because Grant’s badge number was 2023.

“I think in October 2021, we were able to ride for Kaia for the first time, and that was the year they were going to put her name on the wall for the police memorial, which was very significant for us,” Cpl Melissa Abell with the Springdale Police Department said. “This year is another big year because her badge number was 2023, and obviously, it’s 2023. It’s always cool to get the group together to go and honor her. What also makes it significant for us is her father, Kevin Grant, always joins us.”

Grant was killed in 2020 while attempting to put stop sticks down on Interstate 275 to disable a vehicle driven by Terry Blankenship.

Tributes poured in from around the nation in the aftermath of her death.

RELATED | Police: Suspect in officer’s death broke into estranged wife’s home, pistol-whipped her boyfriend, threatened ‘suicide by cop’

Officer Grant, a Wyoming High School graduate, was 33 years old and an eight-year veteran with the Springdale Police Department. She graduated from the College of William and Mary in Virginia.

According to court documents, Blankenship pleaded guilty to aggravated murder and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 30 years.

Those who would like to donate to the Police Unity Tour can do so online.

