Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell

Police say when they approached him, he was eating a taco and smelled of alcohol.
By Ken Baker
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stop his car in the middle of Interstate 75. Officers say they arrived shortly afterward to find him eating Taco Bell.

Video shows the 53-year-old Gregory Powell bringing his car to a dead stop on the interstate and then head for the shoulder, where he stayed for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Friday morning in the northbound lanes of I-75 near the Elmwood say Powell was in comes to a stop in the middle of the northbound lanes of I-75 North near the Village of Elmwood Place.

He stops the car, gets out, sprints for the median and hangs out there with his car stopped in the middle lane for more than 10 minutes.

Police say when they approached him, he was eating a Taco Bell taco and smelled of alcohol.

Asked why he had stopped, Powell allegedly told them he was worried for his daughter.

He faces an OVI charge.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) finds running room in the second quarter during...
Bengals-Ravens betting spread widens on Lamar Jackson news
Police: 6 members of notorious nationwide gang arrested in NKY
Joe Burrow after practice in Los Angeles on Friday, Feb. 11,
Burrow, Hubbard buying farmland to lease to farmers, report says
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) warm up...
Bengals hint at getting Ravens back for perceived dirty play
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

As social distancing continues, Minnesotans should be aware there are counseling services...
Single-father hounded with threats after Facebook friendship turns to nightmare
Oct. 7, 2022; Cincinnati, OH, USA; The Bengals offense celebrates a touchdown catch by wide...
The Bengals are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Will it matter against the Ravens?
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
This OTR shop is where the Bengals get their locker room cigars
Bengals playoff run brings joy to young boy fighting cancer
Bengals playoff run brings joy to young boy fighting cancer