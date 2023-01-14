WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Surveillance cameras caught a man stop his car in the middle of Interstate 75. Officers say they arrived shortly afterward to find him eating Taco Bell.

Video shows the 53-year-old Gregory Powell bringing his car to a dead stop on the interstate and then head for the shoulder, where he stayed for nearly 15 minutes until police arrived.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Friday morning in the northbound lanes of I-75 near the Elmwood say Powell was in comes to a stop in the middle of the northbound lanes of I-75 North near the Village of Elmwood Place.

He stops the car, gets out, sprints for the median and hangs out there with his car stopped in the middle lane for more than 10 minutes.

Police say when they approached him, he was eating a Taco Bell taco and smelled of alcohol.

Asked why he had stopped, Powell allegedly told them he was worried for his daughter.

He faces an OVI charge.

