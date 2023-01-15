Contests
Bengals Wildcard Forecast: Temperature to feel like teens at times

Cold temperatures are expected Sunday during the wildcard game against the Baltimore Ravens.
Cold temperatures are expected Sunday during the wildcard game against the Baltimore Ravens.
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bengals fans getting ready to head to the Paycor Stadium for the Wildcard game against the Baltimore Ravens may need to bundle up as temperatures will be in the lower 40s during the day but will drop to the lowers 30s by game time at 8:15 p.m.

According to the National Weather Service, winds Sunday will be between three to six mph making it feel like the teens.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening.

Clouds will increase Sunday night into Monday, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Most of Monday will be dry with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s. In the evening hours, just before sunset, a few rain showers will begin to develop and become more widespread overnight into early Tuesday morning.

Showers end around dawn on Tuesday, with cloudy skies sticking around for the rest of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday are dry, with highs in the low 50s. Thursday will have more rain and even thunder possible in the tri-state, with breezy and very warm conditions yet again.

Friday into the first half of the weekend will be cooler, with highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s under cloudy skies. More moisture returns next Sunday going into the following week.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

