Bengals Wildcard Forecast: Temperature to feel like teens at times

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Bengals fans getting ready to head to the Paycor Stadium for the Wildcard game against the Baltimore Ravens may need to bundle up as temperatures will be in the lower 40s during the day but will drop to the lowers 30s by game time at 8:15 p.m.

It is going to be a Sunny and Seasonal SunDEY! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/Pa97OF4pfC — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) January 15, 2023

According to the National Weather Service, winds Sunday will be between three to six mph making it feel like the teens.

Skies will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy in the afternoon and evening.

Clouds will increase Sunday night into Monday, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

WHO DEY!🏈🐅I'm sure I don't need to tell my co-workers out in the field that is frigid! Wind chill values will be in the teens at times... 🥶@FOX19 pic.twitter.com/XU5Gfhf0S4 — Catherine Bodak (@FOX19Catherine) January 15, 2023

Most of Monday will be dry with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s. In the evening hours, just before sunset, a few rain showers will begin to develop and become more widespread overnight into early Tuesday morning.

Showers end around dawn on Tuesday, with cloudy skies sticking around for the rest of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday are dry, with highs in the low 50s. Thursday will have more rain and even thunder possible in the tri-state, with breezy and very warm conditions yet again.

Friday into the first half of the weekend will be cooler, with highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s under cloudy skies. More moisture returns next Sunday going into the following week.

