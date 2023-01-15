Brunswick woman arrested for 10th OVI after crashing into police cruiser, troopers say

Brunswick Hills Township, Ohio (WOIO) - A 59-year-old Brunswick woman was arrested for her 10th OVI after crashing into a Brunswick Hills Township police cruiser on Friday night, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the crash occurred on Terrington Drive at Kenton Lane around 9:20 p.m.

Troopers say 59-year-old Cathy Pfeiler, from Brunswick, was operating a 2015 Mercedes-Benz, driving north on Terrington Drive, and hit a stopped Brunswick Hills Township police cruiser in the rear.

The officer operating the cruiser was not injured, troopers say.

Pfeiler was not injured during the crash and was arrested on the scene for an OVI, troopers say.

Troopers say this is the 10th time Pfeiler has been arrested for an OVI.

She was previously arrested for OVI and convicted in years 2017, 2012,2006, twice in 1998, 1996, 1994, 1991, and 1988, troopers say.

The crash remains under investigation.

