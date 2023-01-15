WATCH: Joe Burrow says on NBC pregame he wants to play in Cincinnati ‘my whole career’

[Full Bengals coverage]

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow says he wants to stay in Cincinnati for the long term.

The Ohio native spoke to NBC’s Maria Taylor in an interview that aired Sunday evening.

Taylor asked Burrow about his comments earlier in the week that the championship window for the Bengals is his entire career.

“My plan is to be here my whole career,” Burrow answered. “Hopefully [head coach Zac Taylor] is here my whole career. And hopefully a lot of our guys are around for as long as they can be. I have a lot of confidence in our front office, doing their jobs in the offseason. I mean, we’ve drafted well, we’ve brought in great free agents. We’ve claimed guys off waivers that have made a real impact on our team. So I think we have one of the best front offices in the league, and Zac in my opinion is the best head coach in the league, and so that gives me a lot of confidence that I can go out there and say that.”

Burrow is playing this season in the third year of his rookie contract signed after he was picked by the Bengals first overall in 2020 NFL Draft. The four-year deal guarantees him $36 million.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.