Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson leaves $1,000 tip for restaurant worker at Holy Grail

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson left a Holy Grail employee a generous tip Saturday.

The former Bengals player tweeted that he left a $1,000 tip on a $78.09 bill.

On the receipt, he wrote, “Ravens don’t stand a chance tomorrow!! Who Dey.”

Johnson tweeted the photo with a caption of “Proverbs: 11:25.”

According to the Bible, Proverbs 11:25 reads, “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

In August, Johnson left a $1,000 tip to a North Carolina restaurant worker.

The number 1,000 and Johnson go hand in hand.

During his 10 years in Cincinnati, the two-time All-Pro put up more than 1,000 receiving yards seven times.

Johnson has now gone from 1,000 receiving yard seasons to leaving $1,000 tips.

