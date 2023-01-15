Contests
Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson leaves $1,000 tip for restaurant worker at Holy Grail

Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the...
Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)(Joshua A. Bickel | AP)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:54 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson left a Holy Grail employee a generous tip Saturday.

The former Bengals player tweeted that he left a $1,000 tip on a $78.09 bill.

On the receipt, he wrote, “Ravens don’t stand a chance tomorrow!! Who Dey.”

Johnson tweeted the photo with a caption of “Proverbs: 11:25.”

According to the Bible, Proverbs 11:25 reads, “A generous person will prosper; whoever refreshes others will be refreshed.”

In August, Johnson left a $1,000 tip to a North Carolina restaurant worker.

The number 1,000 and Johnson go hand in hand.

During his 10 years in Cincinnati, the two-time All-Pro put up more than 1,000 receiving yards seven times.

Johnson has now gone from 1,000 receiving yard seasons to leaving $1,000 tips.

