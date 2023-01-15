Chili Fest returns to Findlay Market Sunday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you’re looking for an activity before the Bengals/Ravens playoff game, Findlay Market’s annual tasting event, Chili Fest, returns this Sunday.

Online sales closed Saturday at 4 p.m., but there is a limited supply of tickets available at Findlay Market’s Market Center from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Ticket options are five sample tickets for $10 or $20 for 12 sample tickets.

There will be more than 20 merchants with chili-themed foods and warm beverages to sample, including:

· The Arepa Place - Mini Cheese Arepa with Salsa Roja

· BanaSun Smoothie Bar - Hot Shot (Wellness Shot)

· Bouchard’s Pasta - All American Mild Heat Turkey & Beef Chili topped with Alfredo Sauce and Served with a Toasted Ciabatta Slice

· Churchill’s Fine Teas - Some Like It Hot Black Tea

· Dat’s Ole School Cookin’ - White Bean & Turkey Chili and Traditional Beef Chili

· Dean’s Mediterranean Imports - Moroccan Chickpea Chili

· Deeper Roots - Holy Moly (Mexican Mocha)

· Eckerlin Meats - Texas Beer Bacon Chili

· Em’s Bread - Jalapeno Cheese Bread

· Flavors of the Isle - BBQ Mac and Cheese

· Gramma Debbie’s Kitchen - Vegan, Chicken, and Beef Chili

· Harmony Plant Fare - Cincy Style Chili Grilled Cheese

· Jane’s - Not so Chili (Tequila/ Lime/ Coconut/ Tajin)

· Luken’s Poultry, Fish & Seafood - Smoked Turkey Chili

· Neil Luken Meats - Damn Good Chili

· Makers Bakers Co. - Mango Habanero Cheesecake

· Mama Lo Hizo - Mexican Style Chili

· Mama Made It - Sweet & Salty Popcorn

· Maverick Chocolate Co. - Fahrenheit 513 Hot Chocolate

· The Rhined - Baked Chili Mac Cups

· Sen by Kiki - Kimchili

· Taste of Belgium - Belgian Chili

Local brews will be on tap from Sonder Brewing, Chili Fest’s official beer sponsor.

The festival includes live music from Maria Keck and Everything’s Jake.

Chili Fest is Jan. 15 from 10 a.m. at 1801 Race Street.

