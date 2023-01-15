Contests
Freestore Foodbank hosts food distribution event

Freestore Foodbank has distributed more than 37 million meals since 2020.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Freestore Foodbank will distribute food boxes to families in need Monday in observance of this year’s National Day of Service.

January’s National Day of Service falls on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s nationally-observed birthday and holiday, and in observance, The Freestore will host a drive-up food distribution Monday, Jan. 16.

“We are proud to have our community volunteers join us on this National Day of Service to honor the life and legacy of Dr. King through service to our community,” said Freestore Foodbank Vice President of External Affairs Trisha Rayner.

According to the Freestore, more than 37 million meals have been distributed since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“With the rising food costs in our region, more than 90,000 children in our tristate are at risk of hunger. We have increased our food distribution events to help families in need, so they don’t have to decide if they will have to pay a bill or go to the grocery,” Rayner said.

The drive-thru distribution is from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Freestore Foodbank Mayerson Distribution Center at 1250 Tennesee Avenue.

The Freestore asks that cars not arrive before 10 a.m. to avoid traffic issues, and one box will be distributed per vehicle.

