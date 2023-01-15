Contests
Krohn Conservatory closing temporarily for movie filming

The Krohn Conservatory opens their spring show, Bunnies and Blooms, on Feb. 1.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - One of Eden Park’s attractions will be closed on Tuesday.

The Krohn Conservatory will be closed to the public on Jan. 17 for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks’ Facebook page.

“There will be no road closures, but Krohn’s parking lot will not be accessible,” the post confirmed.

Their spring show, “Bunnies and Blooms,” opens Feb. 1.

For tickets to Krohn Conservatory’s upcoming floral events or general information, visit the Cincinnati Parks’ website.

