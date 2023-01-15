Mother of missing Hamilton woman hosts “Honk for Kara” event

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -The mother of Kara Hyde hosted a “Honk for Kara” event Saturday in Hamilton to keep her daughter’s missing persons case in the public eye and in hopes that someone may come forward with information on her whereabouts.

Kara Hyde’s family, friends, and neighbors stood outside along South Front Street in the City of Hamilton with signs that read “Honk for Kara” and “If you know something, say something.”

Kara was last seen on Dec. 5, 2021, around 1:30 p.m., leaving her home on Grand Boulevard.

“Keep her relevant, raise awareness, spread the word, and also make a plea to the Hamilton Police Department Detective Winn to find my baby,” Kara’s mother, Lisa Hyde, said.

Lisa has hosted numerous fundraisers, search efforts, and events in hopes that she might meet someone who has information on her daughter.

Thousands of people through the Find Kara Hyde Facebook page pitched in to help find Kara.

“This warms my heart,” Lisa said. “Look at these people out here. They are freezing to death, just like I am. They are all here for her. There are so many people who love and care for her and want her home so bad.”

The Hamilton Township Police Department is offering a $2,500 reward for information, and the family is offering a $1,500 reward for information that can help them find Kara.

Those with information on her whereabouts are urged to call the Hamilton Police Department at (513) 868-5811.

