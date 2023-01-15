Pregame Thread: Countdown to wild card rematch of Bengals-Ravens

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals host the Ravens Sunday night at Paycor Stadium. Game time is 8:15 p.m.

It’s a rematch of last week’s game, which the Bengals won 27-16 to secure homefield advantage for the wild-card rematch.

The winner of Sunday night’s game will travel to Buffalo next weekend.

“Light ‘em up, Joe.”



- Bengals fan as Joe Burrow exits the field. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/coO1ZRxPuo — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 15, 2023

Joe Burrow’s first throws of Wild Card Sunday in Cincinnati. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/PdEeoaNjwZ — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 15, 2023

WHO DEY



Good luck to our neighbors, @Bengals❗️ pic.twitter.com/FdQOs26rEV — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) January 15, 2023

Playoff fits hit different 🔥 pic.twitter.com/L77sGQKmEW — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 15, 2023

The final moments of quiet in Paycor before Cincinnati turns it up to 11. #Bengals @fox19 pic.twitter.com/lmTEMIZAOM — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) January 15, 2023

