Pregame Thread: Countdown to wild card rematch of Bengals-Ravens
Anticipation is building as the Bengals look to recapture the magic of last year’s Super Bowl run.
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
- The Bengals are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. Will it matter against the Ravens?
- Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson leaves huge tip for Banks restaurant worker
- Bootsy Collins, Bengals fans prepare for first playoff game of season
- WATCH: Joe Burrow says on NBC pregame he wants to play in Cincinnati ‘my whole career’
- This OTR shop is where the Bengals get their locker room cigars
- Coach Taylor, Bengals players go above and beyond for young boy outside practice
- Bengals’ playoff run brings joy to young fan diagnosed with rare cancer
- Mixon fined $13K for coin flip celebration
- Bengals-Ravens betting spread widens on Lamar Jackson news
- Bengals hint at getting Ravens back for perceived dirty play
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals host the Ravens Sunday night at Paycor Stadium. Game time is 8:15 p.m.
It’s a rematch of last week’s game, which the Bengals won 27-16 to secure homefield advantage for the wild-card rematch.
The winner of Sunday night’s game will travel to Buffalo next weekend.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.