Sunny and Seasonal (WHO DEY!)

By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:30 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Sunday will be mostly sunny to start the day with partly cloudy skies in the afternoon and evening. For folks tailgating or going to the NFL Wildcard Playoff game at Paycor Stadium, temperatures in the afternoon will be in the low 40s, but by game time just after 8 p.m., temperatures will be in the lower 30s with partly cloudy conditions.

Clouds will increase late Sunday night into Monday, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Much of the holiday will be dry with cloudy skies and highs in the upper 40s. In the evening hours just before sunset, a few rain showers will begin to develop and become more widespread overnight into early Tuesday morning.

Showers end around dawn on Tuesday with cloudy skies sticking around for the rest of the week. Tuesday and Wednesday are dry with highs in the low 50s. Thursday will have more rain and even thunder possible in the tri-state with breezy and very warm conditions yet again.

Friday into the first half of the weekend will be cooler with highs in the low 40s and lows in the low 30s under cloudy skies. More moisture returns next Sunday going into the following week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

