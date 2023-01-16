Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Bengals beat the Ravens, set up showdown in Buffalo

Cincinnati will play Buffalo at 3 p.m. next Sunday.
The Cincinnati Bengals celebrate a touchdown by wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the second...
The Cincinnati Bengals celebrate a touchdown by wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the second quarter during an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.The Ravens led 10-9 at halftime.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Defensive end Sam Hubbard plucked the ball out of the air at the Bengals goal line in the fourth quarter Sunday night and started running.

Ninety eight yards later, the Cincinnati-native gave his hometown team a lead they would never relinquish.

[WATCH: Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard fumble runback touchdown]

The Cincinnati Bengals outlasted the Baltimore Ravens 24-17 Sunday night before a deafening crowd at Paycor Stadium in a Wild Card rematch of last Sunday’s Week 17 game.

The game came down to a final Hail Mary from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley that was tipped away by Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton. It’s the Bengals’ fifth consecutive playoff game that came down to the final play.

Cincinnati has now won a playoff game in back-to-back years for the first time in franchise history.

Joe Burrow is now the Bengals’ winningest postseason quarterback with four victories, surpassing Boomer Esiason’s record of three.

[Zac Taylor promises Bengals game balls for local bars]

Cincinnati will travel to Buffalo next weekend for a Divisional Round game against the Bills.

The Bengals are winners of nine straight, a franchise record. The Bills are unbeaten in their last eight games after surviving against the Miami Dolphins Sunday afternoon.

The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday. [Full Divisional Round schedule]

The teams will face off three weeks after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on-field at Paycor Stadium in a Monday Night Football game that was eventually cancelled.

“We’re going on the road,” Hubbard said postgame. “I like being on the road with this team. We’ve got an us-vs.-them mentality. I’d go anywhere with this team.”

[Bengals O-line takes another hit as Williams ruled out]

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report i

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
Bengals owner Mike Brown comments on Burrow staying in Cincinnati, coach Taylor
Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the...
Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson leaves $1,000 tip for restaurant worker at Holy Grail
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the...
Where ‘Who Dey’ came from and what it means now
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell

Latest News

Zip's Cafe in Mt. Lookout received Game Ball 4 of 5 from Zac Taylor after the AFC Championship...
Zac Taylor promises Bengals game balls for local bars
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
WATCH: Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard TD turns the tide in Bengals win
Cars line up and honk in support of two-year-old Matthew Valero ending chemotherapy.
Drive-by parade held for 2-year-old who completed chemo treatments
The Bengals pregame light show against the Bills on Monday Night Football.
VIDEO: Watch the pregame light show at Paycor Stadium