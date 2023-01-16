Bengals lineman Jonah Williams dislocated kneecap against Ravens: Report

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The injury that forced Bengals’ left tackle Jonah Williams out of Sunday’s game is believed to be a dislocated kneecap, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Williams is undergoing an MRI on Monday to determine how much damage the injury caused, Rapoport added.

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is scheduled to speak with the media at 3 p.m. when an update could be announced.

Williams suffered the injury in the first half of the Bengals wild card game against the Baltimore Ravens. He limped to the locker room and did not return to the game.

Jackson Carman came in to replace the injured Williams.

The Bengals’ offensive line had vastly improved as the season went on, but injuries are starting to accumulate.

Guard Alex Cappa was unable to play against the Ravens and right tackle La’el Collins is out for the season due to a torn ACL.

Cappa’s status for the Divisional Round matchup against the Buffalo Bills will be announced sometime this week.

