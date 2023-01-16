Bengals O-line takes another hit with Williams injury

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals starting left tackle Jonah Williams limped to the locker room following an injury toward the end of the second quarter.

He suffered a left knee injury during the play that the Baltimore Ravens recovered a Hayden Hurst fumble. Williams is questionable to return to the game, the Bengals announced.

Jackson Carman came in for the final snap of the first half with Williams in the locker room.

The Bengals came into the game already down two starters on the offensive line.

Guard Alex Cappa was ruled out for the Bengals-Ravens game earlier this week while right tackle La’el Collins is out for the season due to a torn ACL.

