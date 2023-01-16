Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Bengals owner Mike Brown comments on Burrow staying in Cincinnati, coach Taylor

‘He’s going to have a long career. We certainly want it to be here.’
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

[Full Bengals coverage]

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals owner Mike Brown discussed Joe Burrow with sportscaster Dan Hoard in an interview that aired on 700WLW before the game Sunday night, one day after Burrow said he wants to stay in Cincinnati for the duration of his career.

Brown agreed Burrow is one of the best leaders the franchise has ever had. “That’s obvious,” he said.

“He is an exemplary leader,” Brown continued. “He’s very conscious of how he goes about maintaining his position, and he does a swell job of it. Everyone in this building is conscious in this building of him and his role.”

Burrow is playing this season in the third year of his rookie contract signed after he was picked by the Bengals first overall in 2020 NFL Draft. The four-year deal guarantees him $36 million.

Hoard asked about Burrow’s contract situation going forward.

“He’s going to have a long career. We certainly want it to be here, and I think his window will extend over his whole career. But there is the fact that, when you don’t have to pay the quarterback some extraordinary amount, that leaves room to pay other players more, and therefore you can keep more players that are good players. [...]It’s Mahomes and others of that like, they seem to make it go even after they’ve gotten their payday.”

Brown also had growing praise for head coach Zac Taylor, whom Burrow called “the best head coach” in the NFL.

“He’s highly intelligent. He’s smart. He does the right things,” Brown said.

Of hiring Taylor, Brown said he took a risk bringing in someone who hadn’t yet shown he could lead a team or perform at a high level.

“But it certainly has paid off. He’s a splendid coach.”

[Bengals safety Jessie Bates: ‘It’s easy to play hard for Coach Taylor’]

Hoard asked Brown about Taylor’s actions immediately after Damar Hamlin collapsed on-field at Paycor Stadium. ESPN reports the NFL wanted the game to continue and that Zac Taylor was instrumental in bringing about its suspension.

“He’s a wonderful person,” Brown said of Taylor, “and I thought it was on display for everyone in the stands and everyone who was watching what went down during the Buffalo game. Honest to God, he did that stuff on his own. He took, in my mind, control of the situation, put in process the solution, which was the right one, and led the proceeding more than anyone else.”

Brown also quoted his father, the legendary Paul Brown, in saying “winning makes believers of us all” to reference the Bengals’ Super Bowl run last year.

“It instilled some confidence in me that we can do this. Let’s see, maybe it’ll happen again. I sure hope so.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young Calvin Theetge with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and assembled Bengals players.
Coach Taylor, Bengals players go above and beyond for young boy outside practice
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the...
Where ‘Who Dey’ came from and what it means now
As social distancing continues, Minnesotans should be aware there are counseling services...
Single-father hounded with threats after Facebook friendship turns to nightmare
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe...
Game Thread: Bengals host Ravens in Wild Card rematch
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown with teammates...
What Buffalo’s win means for Cincinnati: Updated AFC playoff scenarios
Arnold's Bar and Grill: How to make Commander and Beef Burger
Arnold's Bar and Grill: How to make Commander and Beef Burger
Horton Family gets ready for Wild Card Game Dey at The Banks
Horton Family gets ready for Wild Card Game Dey at The Banks