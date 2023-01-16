Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Bengals a rare underdog going into Bills matchup

The Cincinnati Bengals celebrate a touchdown by wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the second...
The Cincinnati Bengals celebrate a touchdown by wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) in the second quarter during an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.The Ravens led 10-9 at halftime.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals will go into Buffalo on Divisional Round Sunday as something they have not often been this season - the underdog.

FanDuel, Bet MGM and Caesars Sportsbook all have the Bengals as four-point underdogs to the Buffalo Bills as of Monday. Sports Illustrated Sportsbook has the Bills favored by 6.5 points, according to Vegas Insider.

Going into a game as the underdog has been very rare for Joe Burrow and the Bengals this season.

There have been only three games in which the Bengals were not the favorites to win. One of those times was against the team they now find themselves playing on Sunday.

As the underdog, Cincinnati is 2-0 against the spread in games that were completed.

  • Week 5: Bengals +3 at Baltimore Ravens - Bengals covered
  • Week 13: Bengals +2.5 vs Kansas City Chiefs - Bengals covered
  • Week 17: Bengals +2.5 vs Buffalo Bills - game canceled

Sunday’s game from Orchard Park, New York, begins at 3 p.m.

The winner of the Bengals and Bills game will face the winner of the Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars game.

If the Bengals and Chiefs win, the AFC Championship would be in Kansas City. A Bengals and Jaguars win would bring the AFC Championship game to Paycor Stadium.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
Bengals owner Mike Brown comments on Burrow staying in Cincinnati, coach Taylor
Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the...
Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson leaves $1,000 tip for restaurant worker at Holy Grail
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
WATCH: Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard TD turns the tide in Bengals win
The Bengals pregame light show against the Bills on Monday Night Football.
VIDEO: Watch the pregame light show at Paycor Stadium
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

Bengals fans from Atlanta shop at the Pro Shop before first playoff game
Bengals fans from Atlanta shop at the Pro Shop before first playoff game
Fans shop at Bengals Pro Shop ahead of next playoff round
Fans shop at Bengals Pro Shop ahead of next playoff round
Going to Buffalo? Here's what you need to know head of playoff game
Going to Buffalo? Here's what you need to know head of playoff game
Bengals safety Vonn Bell delivered one of the game ball to Crowley's Irish Pub in Mt. Adams.
Zac Taylor, Vonn Bell deliver game balls to Tri-State bars reviving 2022 tradition