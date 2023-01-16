Zac Taylor promises Bengals game balls for local bars

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says he will revive a tradition begun during last year’s playoff run of handing out game balls at bars in Greataer Cincinnati.

“That tradition is never gonna die,” he said.

Taylor said he will do it tonight.

“We got a good thing going. I’m not going to reveal all that right now, but we want to include as many people as possible,” he said.

No word yet on where the game ball or game balls will go after the win Sunday night against the Baltimore Ravens.

WHAT BAR ARE WE DELIVERING A GAME BALL TO TONIGHT?! — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 16, 2023

Last year, Taylor began the tradition by giving out game balls after the team’s win in the Wild Card round against the Oakland Raiders. One of those bars was Mount Lookout Tavern, from which the ball was infamously stolen.

Following the Divisional Round win against the Tennessee Titans, the game balls went to Jeff Ruby’s Precinct in Columbia Tusculum, Lots Brewing Company in Mason, Delwood in Mount Lookout and The Holy Grail Tavern and Grille at The Banks.

Five game balls went out after the AFC Championship Game win over the Kansas City Chiefs. The recipients included Zip’s Cafe in Mt. Lookout, Gametime Ultimate Sports Bar & Grill in Mt. Healthy, Maloney’s Pub West Bar & Grill in Delhi Township, Streetside Brewery in Columbia Tusculum and Sinners & Saints Tavern in the East End.

