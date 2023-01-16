Death of man found in vehicle being investigated in homicide

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police say they are investigating after a man was found in a vehicle in Westwood Sunday morning.

Cincinnati Police and Cincinnati Fire Department personnel responded to the report of a nonresponsive person inside a vehicle in the 3200 block of Gobel Avenue shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The victim died at the scene, according to fire personnel.

Police confirmed that the victim has been identified as Michael Haley II, 31.

Officers say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

