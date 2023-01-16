Contests
Death of man found in vehicle being investigated in homicide

Michael Haley II was identified as a homicide victim Sunday morning in Westwood, police say.
Michael Haley II was identified as a homicide victim Sunday morning in Westwood, police say.(Cincinnati Police)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:03 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Police say they are investigating after a man was found in a vehicle in Westwood Sunday morning.

Cincinnati Police and Cincinnati Fire Department personnel responded to the report of a nonresponsive person inside a vehicle in the 3200 block of Gobel Avenue shortly after 11:30 a.m.

The victim died at the scene, according to fire personnel.

Police confirmed that the victim has been identified as Michael Haley II, 31.

Officers say his death is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation by the Cincinnati Police Department’s Homicide Unit is ongoing. Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

