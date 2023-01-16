Contests
Drive-by parade held for 2-year-old boy who completed chemo treatments

Cars line up and honk in support of two-year-old Matthew Valero ending chemotherapy.
Cars line up and honk in support of two-year-old Matthew Valero ending chemotherapy.(WXIX)
By Courtney King
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FLORENCE, Ky (WXIX) - A community parade on Sunday afternoon celebrated a little boy who just finished his chemotherapy treatments.

Felicia Valero, the mother of two-year-old Matthew, says that his last treatment was on Jan. 13.

“I didn’t know we would get to this day, but we’re here and it’s the best,” said Valero.

The family planned the drive-by parade at Larry A. Ryle High School because his immune system is still weak.

“He’s had 19 weeks of treatments for a Wilms’ tumor, so we finally reached the end of those treatments, so we are celebrating, she said.

Matthew’s big brother, Santiago, says their family appreciates everyone who came out Sunday to celebrate.

“To see everybody come together, it just really fills my heart, Santiago said. “I want him to know that I love him, no matter what I’ll always be there for him.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, Wilms’ tumor is the most common cancer of the kidneys in children.

Valero said that Matthew was diagnosed in September.

“I can’t think of a time that I felt as hopeless as I did in that moment,” she said. “In his case, it was stage two so it was caught relatively early, but he did have to get his kidney removed.”

Valero says that their family was devastated but remained hopeful.

“We can’t say thank you enough. I feel like we would have not made it through this process without every single person who’s supported us,” she said.

