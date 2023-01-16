Contests
Game Thread: Bengals host Ravens in Wild Card rematch

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) warm up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Brian Planalp
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:12 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
This story will be live updated with game updates. Follow live updates from FOX19′s Joe Danneman and Jeremy Rauch.

UPDATE 6:01 1Q: Akeem DAvis-Gaither intercepts Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley. Huntley threw into a bracket coverage that he didn’t see.

UPDATE: 8:22 1Q: The Bengals are on the board first with a 39-yard Evan McPherson field goal. McPherson continues his playoff streak of perfect kicking. He went 14-14 last postseason.

Burrow was harassed for most of the drive. He was errant on his final two throws, including a third-down pass he had to get out before he was leveled on a Ravens defensive line stunt. Wide receiver Tee Higgins couldn’t pull down a well placed deep ball on a go-route one play prior.

It was a 14-play drive.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals host the Ravens Sunday night at Paycor Stadium. Game time is 8:15 p.m.

It’s a rematch of last week’s game, which the Bengals won 27-16 to secure homefield advantage for the wild-card rematch.

The winner of Sunday night’s game will travel to Buffalo next weekend.

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, both hobbled with injuries this week, are listed as active.

The Bengals will start Max Scharping at right guard after starter Alex Cappa went down with an ankle injury last week.

Right tackle La’el Collins tore his ACL against the New England Patriots. Hakeem Adeniji has started in Collins’ place.

The Ravens will get a boost from the return of running back J.K. Dobbins, offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler, tight end Mark Andrews, one of the league’s best tight ends. Andrews sat last Sunday for rest.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is listed as active. Multiple reports suggest the Ravens will use both Huntley and third-string quarterback Anthony Brown in the absence of starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is out with a PCL sprain. Huntley has been limited in practice this week with shoulder soreness.

Cincinnati has never won a playoff game in consecutive years.

Joe Burrow could surpass Boomer Esiason’s record for most playoff wins in franchise history. Currently, Burrow and Esiason are tied at three.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

