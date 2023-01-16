GAME THREAD: Ravens lead Bengals 10-9 at halftime in Wild Card rematch

This story will be live updated with game updates. Follow live updates from FOX19′s Joe Danneman and Jeremy Rauch.

HALFTIME: Ravens lead the Bengals 10-9 after a defensive goal-line stop. Justin Ticker hits a 22-yard field goal to put the Ravens ahead.

The Bengals ran 22 of the first quarter’s 27 plays. The Ravens 25 of the second quarter’s 33, of which one was the Bengals’ final kneel-down.

A missed Evan McPherson extra point is the difference in the game. The Ravens receive the second-half kickoff.

UPDATE 2:33 2Q: The Ravens take over after safety/nickel Kyle Hamilton forces a Hayden Hurst fumble on a third-down catch.

One play prior, Jonah Williams gets beat on a bull rush by Ravens defensive end Odafe Oweh to set up a third-and-16.

Ravens get the ball at the Cincinnati 44.

Jonah Williams suffers an injury on the play and headed to the locker room. His return is questionable. Next man up at left tackle appears to be Jackson Carman.

Cornerback Eli Apple suffered an injury on the next play. He appears able to return.

UPDATE 6:21 2Q: The Ravens get on the board with a two-yard J.K. Dobbins touchdown reception out of the flat to make it 9-7 Bengals.

Rookie defensive back Dax Hill got called for a facemask penalty on J.K. Dobbins in the red zone on a third down to extend the drive.

It was a nearly perfect 17-play, 73-yard drive from the Ravens that took 10:03 off the clock.

The drive included a one-yard Tyler Huntley run that converted a fourth down in Bengals territory. Cornerback Cam Taylor Brit deserves kudos for taking on three players and stuffing a tight end run on third down in that sequence. Fellow cornerback Eli Apple had a similar play later in the drive.

Brit entered the medical tent during the break.

UPDATE 14:56 2Q: Joe Burrow throws a touchdown pass to Ja’Marr Chase from the seven yard line. The Bengals lead the Ravens 9-0 after Evan McPherson misses the point after.

It’s gotten chippy early. Ravens defensive back Marcus Peters got called for a taunting personal foul on Joe Mixon one play after Peters and Chase got into it after the whistle on a Chase catch earlier in the drive.

The Bengals have run 23 of 28 plays so far.

Chase has proven to be the team’s most reliable option, scoring easy yards on RPO plays where Burrow has found him on short curls over the middle.

One play into the second quarter, Ja'Marr Chase had more catches (6) than the Ravens had total plays (5) (Sam Greene/The Enquirer)

UPDATE 6:01 1Q: Akeem DAvis-Gaither intercepts Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley. Huntley threw into a bracket coverage that he didn’t see.

UPDATE: 8:22 1Q: The Bengals are on the board first with a 39-yard Evan McPherson field goal. McPherson continues his playoff streak of perfect kicking. He went 14-14 last postseason.

Burrow was harassed for most of the drive. He was errant on his final two throws, including a third-down pass he had to get out before he was leveled on a Ravens defensive line stunt. Wide receiver Tee Higgins couldn’t pull down a well placed deep ball on a go-route one play prior.

It was a 14-play drive.

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals host the Ravens Sunday night at Paycor Stadium. Game time is 8:15 p.m.

It’s a rematch of last week’s game, which the Bengals won 27-16 to secure homefield advantage for the wild-card rematch.

The winner of Sunday night’s game will travel to Buffalo next weekend.

Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins and cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt, both hobbled with injuries this week, are listed as active.

The Bengals will start Max Scharping at right guard after starter Alex Cappa went down with an ankle injury last week.

Right tackle La’el Collins tore his ACL against the New England Patriots. Hakeem Adeniji has started in Collins’ place.

The Ravens will get a boost from the return of running back J.K. Dobbins, offensive lineman Kevin Zeitler, tight end Mark Andrews, one of the league’s best tight ends. Andrews sat last Sunday for rest.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley is listed as active. Multiple reports suggest the Ravens will use both Huntley and third-string quarterback Anthony Brown in the absence of starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is out with a PCL sprain. Huntley has been limited in practice this week with shoulder soreness.

Cincinnati has never won a playoff game in consecutive years.

Joe Burrow could surpass Boomer Esiason’s record for most playoff wins in franchise history. Currently, Burrow and Esiason are tied at three.

