Late day showers for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be wet with rain arriving in the afternoon and progress eastward in the evening hours. Rain showers will continue through Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Total rainfall amounts will range between a trace to about a third of an inch of rainfall.

Tuesday will start off mostly cloudy and become sunny late in the day. It’ll also be breezy with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour in the afternoon. A very warm day is in store with highs in the mid 50s.

Rain returns Wednesday in the evening, but much of the day is dry with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s.

We’re keeping a close eye on the threat of heavy rain late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This may cause some disruptions for late night travel into the Thursday morning rush hour. Thunder could be possible as well Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Total rainfall amounts from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning will be between a half an inch to over an inch, so we are monitoring the potential for ponding on roadways and even a low-end threat of minor flooding. Stay tuned as we get closer as this could become a First Alert Weather Day.

In addition, it’ll also be windy with wind gusts over 30 miles per hour on Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. During the afternoon, expect widely scattered showers under mostly cloudy skies.

The weather will be dry Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday will have increasing clouds ahead of some light moisture that moves in Sunday night into the following week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.