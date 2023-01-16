Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Late day showers for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

Much of the day is cloudy with mild temperatures.
logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be wet with rain arriving in the afternoon and progress eastward in the evening hours. Rain showers will continue through Monday night into early Tuesday morning. Total rainfall amounts will range between a trace to about a third of an inch of rainfall.

Tuesday will start off mostly cloudy and become sunny late in the day. It’ll also be breezy with wind gusts up to 25 miles per hour in the afternoon. A very warm day is in store with highs in the mid 50s.

Rain returns Wednesday in the evening, but much of the day is dry with mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s.

We’re keeping a close eye on the threat of heavy rain late Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This may cause some disruptions for late night travel into the Thursday morning rush hour. Thunder could be possible as well Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Total rainfall amounts from Wednesday evening through Thursday morning will be between a half an inch to over an inch, so we are monitoring the potential for ponding on roadways and even a low-end threat of minor flooding. Stay tuned as we get closer as this could become a First Alert Weather Day.

In addition, it’ll also be windy with wind gusts over 30 miles per hour on Thursday with highs in the mid-to-upper 50s. During the afternoon, expect widely scattered showers under mostly cloudy skies.

The weather will be dry Friday and Saturday with highs in the lower 40s with a mix of sun and clouds. Sunday will have increasing clouds ahead of some light moisture that moves in Sunday night into the following week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
Bengals owner Mike Brown comments on Burrow staying in Cincinnati, coach Taylor
Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the...
Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson leaves $1,000 tip for restaurant worker at Holy Grail
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles
A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the...
Where ‘Who Dey’ came from and what it means now
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell

Latest News

We are looking at rain chances for part of the week ahead in the tri-state.
Late day showers for Martin Luther King Jr. Day
We're tracking some evening showers in the tri-state on Monday.
Tracking evening showers on MLK Day
Tracking some late-day showers in the tri-state on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Monday starts dry, but rain moves in later in the day
One of the Christmas trees for sale in Iron Mountain
WHO DEY!?! Quiet and chilly evening with high thin clouds