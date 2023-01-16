Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

Man rescued after he got stuck in tree while running from police, authorities say

The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man...
The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man from the tree, but he was then arrested.(St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. (Gray News) – A man in Louisiana needed assistance after he got stuck in a tree while running from authorities, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they responded to a call Sunday from the side of Interstate 30 in St. Rose for a report of a man sitting in a tree, trying to flag down drivers for help.

The caller said the man told them that he was running from the police.

The St. Rose Volunteer Fire Department arrived at the scene and successfully rescued the man from the tree, but he was then arrested.

Deputies determined the man had fled from a local police agency the day before and was on the run.

No one was injured in the incident.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the man or say why he was running from police.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
Bengals owner Mike Brown comments on Burrow staying in Cincinnati, coach Taylor
Former Cincinnati Bengals' Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson watches before an NFL football between the...
Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson leaves $1,000 tip for restaurant worker at Holy Grail
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
WATCH: Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard TD turns the tide in Bengals win
The Bengals pregame light show against the Bills on Monday Night Football.
VIDEO: Watch the pregame light show at Paycor Stadium
Bengals safety Vonn Bell delivered one of the game ball to Crowley's Irish Pub in Mt. Adams.
Zac Taylor, Vonn Bell deliver game balls to Tri-State bars reviving 2022 tradition

Latest News

Floodwaters cover South Davis Rd. near Salinas in Monterey County, Calif., as the Salinas River...
Ninth in series of California storms dumps more rain, snow
Robert Williams (left) and Mary Smith (right) are each facing a misdemeanor charge of...
Parents charged after allegedly leaving autistic son in car for more than 1 hour
FILE - New York City has welcomed about 40,000 asylum seekers, and last week they saw a record...
NYC mayor visits Texas border, blasts feds’ migrant response
New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed migrant issues after a visit to the border.
New York City Mayor Adams visits border