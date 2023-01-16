Contests
NY man arrested in Cincinnati, accused of selling fake Bengals tickets

New York man, Timothy Nesmith, was arrested Sunday after officers claim he was selling fake Bengals tickets.
New York man, Timothy Nesmith, was arrested Sunday after officers claim he was selling fake Bengals tickets.(Hamilton County Justice Center)
By Natalya Daoud
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 12:55 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police arrested a man from New York Sunday after he allegedly sold counterfeit Bengals tickets.

Court documents say that 54-year-old Timothy Nesmith was selling the tickets with a Cincinnati Bengals Trademark of “B” on them.

It is unclear how many tickets he allegedly sold and how many people claimed they were scammed.

A Hamilton County judge set Nesmith’s bond at $2,000, and he would be required to wear an electronic ankle monitoring unit or EMU.

Jail records show that he faces one count of trademark counterfeiting.

