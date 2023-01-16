NY man arrested in Cincinnati, accused of selling fake Bengals tickets

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police arrested a man from New York Sunday after he allegedly sold counterfeit Bengals tickets.

Court documents say that 54-year-old Timothy Nesmith was selling the tickets with a Cincinnati Bengals Trademark of “B” on them.

It is unclear how many tickets he allegedly sold and how many people claimed they were scammed.

A Hamilton County judge set Nesmith’s bond at $2,000, and he would be required to wear an electronic ankle monitoring unit or EMU.

Jail records show that he faces one count of trademark counterfeiting.

