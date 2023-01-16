Contests
Parents charged after allegedly leaving autistic son in car for more than 1 hour

Robert Williams (left) and Mary Smith (right) are each facing a misdemeanor charge of...
Robert Williams (left) and Mary Smith (right) are each facing a misdemeanor charge of endangering children, according to documents from the Clermont County Municipal Court.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLERMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The parents of a 2-year-old child with autism pleaded not guilty to charges after they allegedly left their son alone in a car for more than an hour.

Robert Williams and Mary Smith are each facing a misdemeanor charge of endangering children, according to documents from the Clermont County Municipal Court.

The charges stem from Jan. 15 when a Clermont County sheriff’s deputy was called to Newtonsville Road to check on a child in an abandoned vehicle, the records read.

The deputy arrived a few minutes after 2:15 p.m. and spoke with a woman who says the child was found strapped into his car seat without socks or a shirt on, the court record states.

According to the woman talking with the deputy, the 2-year-old had been in there for an hour and a half.

At that time, it was around 39 degrees outside, the deputy wrote in their statement.

The court document says Williams and Smith were interviewed and explained what happened.

They claimed they were moving their RV to East Fork State Park and were unaware they had left their 2-year-old inside the vehicle when they got in the RV, according to the documents.

It is 19 miles from where there the child was found on Newtonsville Road to East Fork State Park, Google maps shows.

Bond was set at $5,000 for both Williams and Smith.

