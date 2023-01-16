Vehicle with mom, son inside flips multiple times after hit by speeding driver

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A mother is asking for improved safety at a Cincinnati intersection after she and her son had to crawl out of their overturned vehicle that was hit by a speeding driver.

Rachael Bernstein says she had just picked her son up from Kilgore Elementary on Jan. 13 when a driver ran a red light and slammed into her vehicle at the intersection of Delta Avenue and Observatory Avenue.

The impact from the collision caused Bernstein’s vehicle to roll over twice, she says.

“We ended up upside down, over on this part of the road, and we were hanging from our seatbelts,” recalls Bernstein. “I thought we were going to die. I just remember keeping my eye on my son and thanking God when I looked back over at him when we were upside down that he was awake, and I was awake.”

The mother says her adrenaline overpowered her fear and pain.

Bernstein was able to roll a window down to help push her son out of the overturned vehicle. She was able to get out a few moments later with help from a bystander, she says.

“To have your kid in the car is very traumatizing,” explains Bernstein. “I’m grateful that my son is completely fine. He didn’t cry once. He actually kept me calm. I’m so thankful for my health and I’m okay. I just feel very lucky.”

Cincinnati police say they have increased their patrols near the Delta Avenue and Observatory Avenue intersection as part of ongoing efforts to make the city’s busiest and most dangerous roadways safer.

Bernstein says she wants to see speed monitors and red light cameras added to the intersection to discourage anyone else from speeding here.

“They act like it’s a highway,” says Bernstein. “You’ve got people that have little kids and babies, and dogs, you know. Everybody just needs to be more aware of each other and their surroundings.”

The driver who hit Bernstein’s vehicle was cited for running a red light and speeding, according to court records.

