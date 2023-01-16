Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Coffee Talk

VIDEO: Watch the pregame light show at Paycor Stadium

The Bengals pregame light show against the Bills on Monday Night Football.
The Bengals pregame light show against the Bills on Monday Night Football.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals rolled out another stellar pregame light show at Paycor Stadium Sunday night for the Wild Card rematch against the Ravens.

It’s an encore performance after the Bengals first employed the display using fans’ mobile phones before the Bengals-Bills Monday Night Football game that was eventually cancelled.

Our media partners at the Enquirer captured this one:

How does it compares to the light show against the Bills? See for yourself.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Young Calvin Theetge with Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and assembled Bengals players.
Coach Taylor, Bengals players go above and beyond for young boy outside practice
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
WATCH: Man comes to dead stop on I-75, eats Taco Bell
A Cincinnati Bengals fan cheers during the first half of an NFL football game between the...
Where ‘Who Dey’ came from and what it means now
As social distancing continues, Minnesotans should be aware there are counseling services...
Single-father hounded with threats after Facebook friendship turns to nightmare
Beginning in late September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gather on these local...
Scientists just documented the world’s largest hatching of baby turtles

Latest News

Cars line up and honk in support of two-year-old Matthew Valero ending chemotherapy.
Drive-by parade held for 2-year-old boy who completed chemo treatments
The Cincinnati Bengals host the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium.
GAME THREAD: Ravens lead Bengals 10-9 at halftime in Wild Card rematch
Michael Haley II was identified as a homicide victim Sunday morning in Westwood, police say.
Death of man found in vehicle being investigated in homicide
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown with teammates...
What Buffalo’s win means for Cincinnati: Updated AFC playoff scenarios