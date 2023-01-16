VIDEO: Watch the pregame light show at Paycor Stadium

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals rolled out another stellar pregame light show at Paycor Stadium Sunday night for the Wild Card rematch against the Ravens.

It’s an encore performance after the Bengals first employed the display using fans’ mobile phones before the Bengals-Bills Monday Night Football game that was eventually cancelled.

Our media partners at the Enquirer captured this one:

Another stellar light show by the Bengals pic.twitter.com/T283IWuplz — Kelsey Conway (@KelseyLConway) January 16, 2023

How does it compares to the light show against the Bills? See for yourself.

