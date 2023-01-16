WATCH: Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard TD turns the tide in Bengals win

[Game Thread]

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard ran back a Ravens fumble 98 yards to give the Bengals the lead 24-17 over the Ravens in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley tried to reach the ball over the goal line on a sneak, and the ball was punched out. Hubbard recovered, and the Cincinnati native ran it back to pay dirt.

“You can’t even dream that one up,” Hubbard said postgame. He added he will get to keep the ball from that score. “I’ll cherish that one.”

It was the longest go-ahead TD in the 4th quarter in NFL postseason history, according to NFL Research. It was also the longest fumble return TD in NFL postseason history.

Sam Hubbard on his 98-yard game-winning TD: "You can't replicate a feeling like that in life." #Bengals pic.twitter.com/KDTbihg9TF — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 16, 2023

Hubbard ran 123 yards, the most by a ball carrier on a touchdown this NFL season, according to Next Gen Stats.

“That was awesome for the hometown kid to finish that way,” head coach Zac Taylor said postgame.

The Bengals’ win probability went from 46 percent to 88 percent following the play, per the same Next Gen Stats tweet.

“That man is a dog,” running back Joe Mixon said of Hubbard. “He always comes to work and he works hard. He’s a leader and he always leads by example. He’s forever gonna be a main core piece around here.”

Joe Burrow asked what he was thinking as Sam Hubbard ran 98 yards for the game-winning touchdown: "Run faster, Sam! Go! Get there!" #Bengals — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) January 16, 2023

CAN'T CATCH SPEEDY SAM 💪 pic.twitter.com/XKCQpSZp8K — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 16, 2023

