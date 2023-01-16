Contests
WATCH: Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard TD turns the tide in Bengals win

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium.(Sam Greene/The Enquirer)
By Brian Planalp, Joe Danneman and Jeremy Rauch
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
[Game Thread]

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard ran back a Ravens fumble 98 yards to give the Bengals the lead 24-17 over the Ravens in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley tried to reach the ball over the goal line on a sneak, and the ball was punched out. Hubbard recovered, and the Cincinnati native ran it back to pay dirt.

“You can’t even dream that one up,” Hubbard said postgame. He added he will get to keep the ball from that score. “I’ll cherish that one.”

It was the longest go-ahead TD in the 4th quarter in NFL postseason history, according to NFL Research. It was also the longest fumble return TD in NFL postseason history.

Hubbard ran 123 yards, the most by a ball carrier on a touchdown this NFL season, according to Next Gen Stats.

“That was awesome for the hometown kid to finish that way,” head coach Zac Taylor said postgame.

The Bengals’ win probability went from 46 percent to 88 percent following the play, per the same Next Gen Stats tweet.

“That man is a dog,” running back Joe Mixon said of Hubbard. “He always comes to work and he works hard. He’s a leader and he always leads by example. He’s forever gonna be a main core piece around here.”

