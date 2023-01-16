WATCH: Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard fumble runback touchdown

[Game Thread]

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals Defensive End Sam Hubbard ran back a Ravens fumble 98 yards to give the Bengals the lead 24-17 over the Ravens in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game.

Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley tried to reach the ball over the goal line on a sneak, and the ball was punched out. Hubbard recovered, and the Cincinnati native ran it back to pay dirt.

It was the longest go-ahead TD in the 4th quarter in NFL postseason history, according to NFL Research. It was also the longest fumble return TD in NFL postseason history.

The longest defensive touchdown in NFL postseason history was a 101-yard pick-six off Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in the 2020 Divisional Round, per NFL Research.

Hubbard ran 123 yards, the most by a ball carrier on a touchdown this NFL season, according to Next Gen Stats.

The Bengals’ win probability went from 46 percent to 88 percent following the play, per the same Next Gen Stats tweet.

