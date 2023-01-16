Contests
What Buffalo’s win means for Cincinnati: Updated AFC playoff scenarios

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown with teammates...
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates his touchdown with teammates during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals now know who and where they would play if they advance to the Divisional Round.

With the Bills’ nailbiting 34-31 win over the Miami Dolphins Sunday, the Bengals would travel to Buffalo if they beat the Baltimore Ravens. The Divisional Round schedule will be announced later Sunday.

A Bengals victory on Sunday Night Football would mean the Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Kansas City Chiefs.

If the Ravens were to win, the Jaguars would play the Bills and Baltimore would be on the road in Kansas City.

The Bengals and Bills played less than a quarter of football during their game on Jan. 2. That game was suspended and eventually canceled altogether following the injury to Buffalo’s Damar Hamlin.

Cincinnati was leading the game 7-3 when play stopped.

