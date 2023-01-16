Zac Taylor gives injury updates, talks game ball tradition

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bengals head coach Zac Taylor met with media Monday as the team puts Sunday’s thrilling win behind them in preparation for the Buffalo Bills.

Taylor said left tackle Jonah Williams dislocated his kneecap during Sunday’s win and is week to week.

He added that guard Alex Cappa is also week to week, so it is unknown if he will be able to play against Buffalo on Sunday.

Now that they have taken care of business against the Ravens, the team’s focus shifts to the Bills.

When asked if he watched any of the Miami Dolphins vs Bills game earlier Sunday, coach Taylor said he did not watch but a few plays. He explained that his focus was on his team and their game.

The Bengals head coach talked about the tradition of handing game balls to bars around the Tri-State after a playoff win.

Taylor said it is a “really fun tradition,” and for the first time, some game balls will be going to Bengals bars outside of the Tri-State.

