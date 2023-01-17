Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk

11-year-old son cries during ‘first look’ with his mom on her wedding day

An 11-year-old boy turns the corner to see his mom in her wedding dress for the first time. (Source: @thomasadrianna1 / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (Gray News) – A very special moment between a Florida bride and her 11-year-old son has gone viral.

Wedding makeup artist Adrianna Thomas posted a video to TikTok on Jan. 8 of a “first look” between the bride and her son on the big day.

While details of the wedding and family were kept private, the “first look” moment has amassed more than 7.6 million views on TikTok.

At the wedding in St. Augustine, Florida, the 11-year-old boy – dressed in a suit – turns the corner to see his mom in her wedding dress for the first time.

“You look amazing. You ready to walk me down the aisle?” she asks.

He nods, and then begins crying.

The two share a hug and a kiss, and the bride asks, “Happy tears? You promise?” as she wipes away his tears.

The boy nods and says, “I’m so happy for you.”

“First looks” are a modern tradition in which a bride, fully ready for the wedding, shows herself in her wedding dress to family, friends, or even the groom for the first time ahead of the ceremony. This creates a special private moment for the people involved, allowing for genuine reactions without the pressure of a crowd.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates after carrying the ball during an NFL...
Bengals owner Mike Brown comments on Burrow staying in Cincinnati, coach Taylor
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
Hubbard’s foundation sets new goal, triples haul since The Fumble in the Jungle
Bengals safety Vonn Bell delivered one of the game ball to Crowley's Irish Pub in Mt. Adams.
Third Bengals game ball surfaces at OTR bar in revival of 2022 tradition
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard runs back a fumble for a touchdown against the...
WATCH: Sam Hubbard’s 98-yard TD turns the tide in Bengals win
The Bengals pregame light show against the Bills on Monday Night Football.
VIDEO: Watch the pregame light show at Paycor Stadium

Latest News

White House scrambles to cover for Biden on classified documents.
White House works on defense of incomplete Biden documents
More than 100 years of history rolled down Martin Luther King Boulevard in Hamilton on Tuesday.
Hamilton’s historical train depot gets new home
FILE - In this Oct., 10, 2019, file photo, El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius is...
Feds won’t seek death penalty for El Paso Walmart shooter
The Biden administration has been trying to get the Netherlands on the same page since the U.S....
Netherlands says it will send Patriot assistance to Ukraine
Two dogs were running loose on I-75 southbound in Evendale on Tuesday. Evendale police and an...
Dogs found running loose on I-75 Southbound in Evendale