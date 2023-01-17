19-year-old allegedly grabbed, harassed at West Wide laser tag

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 19-year-old says she was grabbed and sexually harassed during a game of laser tag at a Green Township entertainment venue.

The alleged incident happened on Jan. 6. The woman and her mother filed a police report with Green Township PD on Jan. 8.

No charges have been filed.

Both mother and daughter spoke with FOX19 on the condition of anonymity.

“They were trying to grab my skirt, and I didn’t really know what to do,” the daughter said.

The 19-year-old says she was at Scallywag Tag on Glencrossing Way with a group of friends to play laser tag. The game was boys versus girls. The teen says the boys started name-calling and that it got out of hand, calling her “the girl in the skirt” and “freak.”

Then she says the boys began to chase her and corner her.

“They just kept saying like, ‘Oh just give us your skirt and we’ll leave you alone, oh give us your skirt, oh give us your skirt.’”

The vulgarity and insults began to escalate, she says.

“They grabbed my equipment, my gun, and started stroking it sexually and being like, ‘We’re going to do this to you, all of us are going to do this to you,’” she said.

The 19-year-old says she repeatedly told the boys to stop. She says she didn’t want to speak to a manager because she feared being labeled a snitch, but she says even a staff member took notice.

“They said, ‘Hey are you the girl wearing the skirt? It seems you are. The boys are saying they’re coming for you, they’re looking for you. Just notify me if it becomes too much of a problem.”

Jim Leopold owns Scallywag Tag. He says he wasn’t there at the time of the alleged incident but says staff said the boys were first to report the girls to management for screaming and that the girls later reported that the boys were heckling them.

Leopold says two of the boys around 15 or 16 years old made a hand gesture as if to go up the 19-year-old’s skirt and that’s when staff asked the boys to leave.

“The main manager ended up seeing them trying to grab my skirt when I tried running away once,” the 19-year-old said.

Said her mother, “I just hope that other parents tell their girls that, ‘Hey, if anything happens to you, don’t stay quiet.”

Green Township police say the 19-year-old wasn’t touched in a sexual manner and that only her hair, shirt and jacket were grabbed, so there’s no crime the boys could face.

“If they are going to do this to her, they’re going to do it again, because nothing has been done,” the 19-year-old’s mother said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.